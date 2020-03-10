World

No, cocaine, alcohol and chlorine are not a cure for coronavirus - French government

10 March 2020 - 11:44 By Busang Senne
The French health department is attempting to manage fake news, disinformation, myths and conspiracy theories surrounding coronavirus.
The French health department is attempting to manage fake news, disinformation, myths and conspiracy theories surrounding coronavirus.
Image: 123RF/dedmityay

The French government has responded to disinformation surrounding the coronavirus, the most recent including claims that cocaine could help protect citizens against the disease.

The rumour about using the illegal drug to kill the virus appeared to have surfaced from viral memes showing headlines saying cocaine is a viable protection method, The Independent reported.

The French health department has published various posts on social media and their official website that aim to manage the spread of fake news amid growing panic about Covid-19 continuing to infect the globe, with 1,400 cases confirmed in France alone.

The government has also advised against spraying alcohol or chlorine on to the skin, clarified that coronavirus cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites, and that hand sanitisers are not carcinogenic.

READ MORE

Quarter of Italians on lockdown as coronavirus virus sweeps globe

A quarter of Italy's population was in lockdown Sunday as the government announced a spike in deaths, with infections soaring past 7,000, overtaking ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation

Roxanne Rawlins, a South African citizen in Wuhan, gives us a look at living in lockdown in the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus in the Chinese ...
News
1 day ago

Fake coronavirus voice note lands Durban lab worker in hot water

A worker at a state-owned laboratory service is facing disciplinary action after the circulation of a voice note which suggested Prince Mshiyeni ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  2. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  3. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  4. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  5. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News

Latest Videos

EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know
X