South Africa

Case against speedster who filmed himself driving at 308km/h postponed

13 March 2020 - 12:12 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A man filmed himself pushing his car up to 308km/h on a Gauteng highway.
A man filmed himself pushing his car up to 308km/h on a Gauteng highway.
Image: 123RF/sashkin7

The case against a 36-year-old man who filmed himself driving at 308km/h on a highway in Gauteng has been postponed to next month.

Phumlile Ncube appeared at the Midrand magistrate's court on Friday. His case was postponed to April 17 for further investigations. He is out on R1,000 bail.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation told TimesLIVE Ncube faced charges in connection with alleged reckless and negligent driving and endangering the lives of other motorists.

He was identified as the driver of a red Audi TTS that, according to video footage shared on social media, blasted along the N1 southbound in Midrand - which is a 120km/h zone.

Motorist who filmed 308km/h highway joyride in Joburg gets bust — at a funeral

An alleged speedster who filmed himself doing 308km/h in an Audi TTS on a highway in Gauteng has been tracked down and arrested.
News
1 month ago

It's time to buckle up as experts warn of bigger speed bumps for auto sector

Difficult times are in store for the motoring industry. These are the sentiments of leading economist Dr Thabi Leoka, speaking to TimesLIVE Motoring ...
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Chaos as speeding car drives onto pitch during soccer match: 'We almost lost our lives'

Soccer fans around the country are still stunned after an unidentified man drove his car onto the pitch and allegedly tried to run over the referees ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  2. This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan South Africa
  3. 'Feel for me and my children': Former cop Richard Mdluli pleads for mercy South Africa
  4. SA man tested positive for coronavirus is now negative: health minister South Africa
  5. UKZN removes 2,000 'professional students' who've taken eight years to do a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X