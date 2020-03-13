Case against speedster who filmed himself driving at 308km/h postponed

The case against a 36-year-old man who filmed himself driving at 308km/h on a highway in Gauteng has been postponed to next month.

Phumlile Ncube appeared at the Midrand magistrate's court on Friday. His case was postponed to April 17 for further investigations. He is out on R1,000 bail.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation told TimesLIVE Ncube faced charges in connection with alleged reckless and negligent driving and endangering the lives of other motorists.

He was identified as the driver of a red Audi TTS that, according to video footage shared on social media, blasted along the N1 southbound in Midrand - which is a 120km/h zone.