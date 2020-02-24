WATCH | Chaos as speeding car drives onto pitch during soccer match: 'We almost lost our lives'

“The home team [Luka Ball Controllers] will be charged for breaching Safa’s uniform rules and regulations since they failed to provide security for both teams‚ spectators and match officials‚” he said.

“It will be the responsibility of the club owner to identify the perpetrator of the incident.”

Letlhabile Police Station could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Moloantao advised both teams and the match officials to seek medical assistance and counselling.

“We also advised the match officials to open cases of attempted murder with the police and I have been informed that they are in the process of opening the cases.”

Safa’s legal head Tebogo Motlhanthe pleaded for caution and said they would need to tread carefully as they attempt to make sense of the matter.

“Charging anyone right now would be jumping the gun.

“I cannot safely say we are to charge anyone on a mere security issue‚” he said.

“We are first going to get reports from both teams and the match officials and the reports will advise us on what to do.”

City Rovers were leading 2-1 with 15 minutes to go when driver sped his car onto the pitch.

City Rovers’ technical supporter member‚ Kenny Makara‚ watched scene unfold and he came to the rescue of the match officials.