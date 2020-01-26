Motorist who filmed 308km/h highway joyride in Joburg gets bust — at a funeral
An alleged speedster who filmed himself doing 308km/h in an Audi TTS on a highway in Gauteng has been tracked down and arrested.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula welcomed the arrest in a statement on Sunday.
The 36-year-old male had been driving a red Audi on the N1 southbound in Midrand in a 120km/h zone.
“Officials from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) used various investigative techniques to identify, locate and arrest the suspect,” read the statement.
“The alleged speedster, who resides in Midrand, was tracked down at a funeral in Limpopo by undercover investigators.
“He faces charges of reckless and negligent driving as well as related charges in terms of the National Road Traffic Act.”
NEWS JUST IN:— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 26, 2020
The 300KM/h famous speedstar has been arrested, he is in police custody in Midrand. He was arrested at a funeral in Polokwane.
Simbambe wanya... pic.twitter.com/mv8GO81W2U
The RTMC warned last Thursday that it had identified the motorist and urged him to “come forward and present himself or we will visit him at his place of residence in Midrand”.
The video, which starts with a speed of 243km/h on the dashboard, was widely shared on social media.
BREAKING NEWS— Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) January 23, 2020
The speeding motorist has been identified by our traffic authorities. He must come forward and present himself OR we will visit him at his place of resident in MIDRAND. @Abramjee @_ArriveAlive https://t.co/3vZOd7mpH1