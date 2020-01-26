Motorist who filmed 308km/h highway joyride in Joburg gets bust — at a funeral

An alleged speedster who filmed himself doing 308km/h in an Audi TTS on a highway in Gauteng has been tracked down and arrested.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula welcomed the arrest in a statement on Sunday.

The 36-year-old male had been driving a red Audi on the N1 southbound in Midrand in a 120km/h zone.

“Officials from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) used various investigative techniques to identify, locate and arrest the suspect,” read the statement.

“The alleged speedster, who resides in Midrand, was tracked down at a funeral in Limpopo by undercover investigators.

“He faces charges of reckless and negligent driving as well as related charges in terms of the National Road Traffic Act.”