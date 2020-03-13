Graduations cancelled as universities try to limit spread of coronavirus

Higher education institutions have cancelled graduations and other formal gatherings amid the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Stellenbosch University said on Friday it had decided to cancel the graduation ceremonies scheduled for the week of March 31 to April 3.

“This decision, which was not taken lightly, will mitigate the risks associated with large gatherings and exposure to individuals who may have travelled internationally.

​​“We realise the importance of graduation in the lives of our students, parents, family and friends and it is regrettable that we find ourselves in this situation,” the university said in a statement.

“All graduands will receive their qualifications in absentia, and certificates and academic records will be made available to you during April 2020. Communication in this regard will be sent to graduands in the following week,” SU said.