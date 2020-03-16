Gift of the Givers pledges support to help fight coronavirus

Humanitarian group Gift of the Givers has pledged its support in the fight against the coronavirus, should the need arise.

The organisation's founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said R5m had been put aside from emergency reserves for this purpose.

Sooliman said Gift of the Givers would also make available its emergency medical equipment and ambulances to support public health services, if necessary.

“It is at this critical phase that Gift of the Givers intends to intervene if the need arises, focusing on providing protective equipment for high-risk medical personnel in the front line dealing with the virus, and purchasing ventilators, intubation sets and general medical supplies required for the management process,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster on Sunday after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 61.

The president implemented bans and restrictions regarding schools, universities, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings.

Sooliman said with BackaBuddy they would start a crowdfunding initiative to “intervene at more facilities should the volume of critically ill patients increase”.