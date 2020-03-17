How to keep sane in a time of coronavirus madness

In SA, there are 62 cases of Covid-19. Worldwide, more than 6,000 people have died.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday declared Covid-19 a national disaster and implemented travel bans.

Schools will be closed from Wednesday until after the Easter weekend.

South Africans have been discouraged from non-essential domestic travel on all transport modes and social gatherings of more than 100 people have been banned.