South Africa

Baby kidnapped from Benoni mall found alive, suspect on the run

18 March 2020 - 15:23 By Naledi Shange
A baby kidnapped from Lakeside Mall in Benoni in February has been found unharmed.
Image: 123RF/sam74100

A baby taken from its mother at Lakeside Mall in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, last month has been found unharmed in the nearby township of Etwatwa.

The infant was found on Tuesday after having been missing since February 22, said Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo.

“The investigation led the police to a house in Emaphuphweni section in Etwatwa, where the child was found with a man who is alleged to be the spouse of the woman who had allegedly stolen the child,” said Masondo.

“Belongings of the mother that were taken during the kidnapping were also found.” 

The man was taken in for questioning and later released. His wife, however, was nowhere to be found.

The baby was two weeks old when kidnapped. At the time, police said, the baby's mother met the kidnapper at a local clinic and they had  struck up a friendship. They arranged to meet for lunch at the mall, where the suspect offered the new mother R100 to buy snacks while she held the baby.

The mother left her baby and handbag with the suspect.

A kidnapping case was subsequently opened.

Masondo said the baby was medically examined and reunited with its mother.

