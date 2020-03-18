Cape Town closes libraries, offers 'drop and pick-up' service for readers

Libraries in Cape Town will close from Thursday to minimise the risk of Covid-19 contagion, the city council announced on Wednesday.

A day after saying libraries would remain open to people wishing to borrow or return reading material, mayor Dan Plato said a "drop and pick-up service" would be introduced instead.

"Library patrons may request material telephonically or via e-mail," he said.

"Staff will prepare the material to be collected by patrons between 10am and 3pm daily from Monday to Friday at the library entrance. Library membership cards must be presented when collecting material.