Covid-19: Slaapstad gets real as council hits snooze button on dozens of facilities

The gradual end of life as Capetonians know it will accelerate on Wednesday with the closure of numerous council-run facilities.

Mayor Dan Plato said that in response to the Covid-19 disaster, doors and gates would be locked at swimming pools, camping sites, museums, art centres, community halls and civic centres, stadiums, spray parks, resorts, braai and picnic spots, city sports fields and nature reserves.

Earlier on Tuesday, the council said all events requiring a permit would be banned and permits would be withdrawn for any events that already had them.

Plato said visits by the city council's mobile office had been stopped and libraries would gradually reduce their opening hours.

Customers would be able to take out and return only reading material. “The number of people allowed into the library will be controlled. Needless to say, this might change at short notice,” he said.