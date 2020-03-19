Limpopo taxi boss gunned down at his home

A manhunt has been launched after a taxi boss was gunned down at his home in Ga-Rantho in Limpopo on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said Nkwatle Salthiel Tau and his wife were asleep when an unknown gunman broke the bedroom window and fired several shots through it.

The gunman fled the scene. Tau was declared dead on the scene. His wife escaped unharmed.

The motive for the murder was not known, but the possibility of taxi violence could not be ruled out, Mojapelo said.

No arrests were made.

Anyone with information can contact Col Mahlathini Ngele on 082 573 3645 or Crime stop on 0860 010 111.