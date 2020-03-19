Retired pastor and wife found brutally murdered in Bethal

Mpumalanga police were on Thursday investigating the killing of a retired elderly pastor and his wife near Bethal.

Brig Leonard Hlathi said the pastor was 70 years old. His wife was 67.

“Their bodies were discovered [on Wednesday] afternoon in their vehicle, which was left abandoned at a veld next to Bethal Dam,” he said.

“According to a police report, the couple left their home earlier in the day to drop off their helper at Emzinoni, but never returned home.”

Police were later informed of a white car parked near the dam. “Upon arrival, police searched the vehicle and discovered the couples’ bodies with severe, visible injuries,” said Hlathi.

The paramedics were called. They certified the couple dead at the scene.

Hlathi said it was not immediately clear why the couple had been killed.

A manhunt for the suspects has since been launched.

“It is disheartening dealing with such cases where certain individuals brutally attack and kill vulnerable and defenceless citizens,” said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma.

“We have assigned a team of investigators to solve this matter. I am certain that those responsible will soon be arrested so that they can face the full might of the law.”