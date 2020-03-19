South Africa

Retired pastor and wife found brutally murdered in Bethal

19 March 2020 - 17:32 By Naledi Shange
A retired pastor and his wife have been found brutally murdered in Bethal.
A retired pastor and his wife have been found brutally murdered in Bethal.
Image: phartisan/123RF

Mpumalanga police were on Thursday investigating the killing of a retired elderly pastor and his wife near Bethal.

Brig Leonard Hlathi said the pastor was 70 years old. His wife was 67.

“Their bodies were discovered [on Wednesday] afternoon in their vehicle, which was left abandoned at a veld next to Bethal Dam,” he said.

“According to a police report, the couple left their home earlier in the day to drop off their helper at Emzinoni, but never returned home.”

Police were later informed of a white car parked near the dam. “Upon arrival, police searched the vehicle and discovered the couples’ bodies with severe, visible injuries,” said Hlathi.

The paramedics were called. They certified the couple dead at the scene.

Hlathi said it was not immediately clear why the couple had been killed.

A manhunt for the suspects has since been launched.

“It is disheartening dealing with such cases where certain individuals brutally attack and kill vulnerable and defenceless citizens,” said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma.

“We have assigned a team of investigators to solve this matter. I am certain that those responsible will soon be arrested so that they can face the full might of the law.”

READ MORE:

Senior Hawks member gunned down outside Mbombela

A senior Hawks member was gunned down outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday morning
News
2 days ago

Mpumalanga woman raped and thrown in dam

A 27-year-old Mpumalanga man who allegedly threw a 68-year-old woman into a dam after raping her has appeared in the Delmas magistrate’s court.
News
5 days ago

Mom finds decomposed body of missing Delmas teen under family's bed

The uncle of a missing 15-year-old girl, whose decomposed body was found hidden under a bed at her home last month, was this week charged with her ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  3. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  4. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X