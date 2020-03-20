'Don't be afraid of the virus': financial executive on living with Covid-19

Financial executive Andrew McPherson is one of 202 South Africans confirmed by Friday to have Covid-19, after testing positive eight days ago.

“Don't be afraid of the virus," McPherson told TimesLIVE in an interview on Friday. “But you do need to be afraid of spreading the virus. Behave as if you have the coronavirus!

“I honestly thought I was fine, and it was a big shock when I tested positive. I would not want to have infected anyone.”

Switzerland had only one confirmed case on March 4 when McPherson arrived in Zurich for a skiing trip, after a business meeting in London.

By the time he left four days later, they had 200 cases.

When he arrived in Cape Town on March 9, after flying via Dubai, Switzerland had another 350 to 400 new cases.

“The infections started to escalate, and I saw the footage from Italy and Iran and realised that this is not like the Sars virus. This is very serious.”

McPherson said he was not worried about his own health but became aware that older and weaker people would be at risk.

“I had a slightly scratchy throat and cough and didn’t know yet those were symptoms,” said McPherson.

“At the airport they scanned me for fever, and I said that I had a slightly sore throat, and they said that was fine.”