Covid-19 live updates: More than 200 cases in SA
Health minister: Covid-19 cases in SA have increased to 202
The total number of Covid-19 cases in SA is now 202 with seven cases in the Free State - which recorded its first case a day ago.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday that Gauteng had 33 cases, Western Cape 11 and KwaZulu-Natal seven.
Searches for corona-themed adult videos spike
According to a report by Pornhub’s statisticians (yes, they have some of those), average daily traffic to the site has increased as people around the world have started self-isolating and working from home.
The steepest jump — an 11.6% uptick in global traffic — came in the past few days as more countries began going on various forms of lockdown.
Japan welcomes Olympic flame as doubts swirl over Games
The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday to a muted reception, what should have been a joyous celebration dramatically scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic that has cast doubt over whether the Tokyo Games can even go ahead.
The flame landed on a special charter flight into Matsushima Air Base in Miyagi province, chosen as part of the “Recovery Olympics” to showcase the region’s revival after the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown.
How you dry your hands is as important as washing them
Hand drying not only removes moisture from the hands but it also involves friction, which further reduces the microbial load and the environmental transfer of microorganisms. And the transmission of microbes is more likely to occur from wet skin than dry skin.
But it’s not just as simple as drying your hands off in any old way, because how you dry your hands also matters.
Pastor Bheki Ngcobo insists Easter services should continue
President Cyril Ramaphosa may have banned mass gatherings amid the threat of Covid-19, but pastor Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church has threatened to ignore the rules.
Ngcobo said this was a time for Christians to stand together, despite the ban.
He also said the banning rule would not apply to his church because the president “is not God”.
Self-isolating: 8 tips to be as 'normal' as possible
South Africans have been asked to stop non-essential contact with other people and avoid all unnecessary travel.
This is known as social distancing or self-isolating - and it's already driving some people insane.
Self-isolating means cutting yourself off from the rest of the world by staying at home for 14 days. If you need to self-isolate, here are tips to make it easier.
Medical workers plead for people to stay home
A video of medical workers pleading for people to stay home amid Covid-19 has gone viral.
As the global number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to grow, medical workers around the world are left short-handed.
While the numbers don't seem to be slowing down, messages from medical workers pleading for people to stay home have gone viral.
LISTEN | How coronavirus has changed SA's party scene
8 Covid-19 terms you need to know
The department of health, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the World Health Organisation are raising awareness on how people can protect themselves from the virus, with terms like “self-quarantine” and “social distancing” dominating reports.
Here are eight Covid-19-related terms you should know.
Self-isolating? Here are free online exercise classes to check out
Thanks to technology, staying at home does not mean piling on those extra calories.
Gyms, studios and personal trainers are uploading and streaming their classes online to make sure you don't miss out on a workout.
Here are five to try out for your daily dose of physical wellness.