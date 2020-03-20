South Africa

Covid-19 live updates: More than 200 cases in SA

20 March 2020 - 11:04 By TimesLIVE
People cover their faces while at Cape Town International Airport on March 19 2020.
People cover their faces while at Cape Town International Airport on March 19 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

Health minister: Covid-19 cases in SA have increased to 202

The total number of Covid-19 cases in SA is now 202 with seven cases in the Free State - which recorded its first case a day ago.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday that Gauteng had 33 cases, Western Cape 11 and KwaZulu-Natal seven.

Searches for corona-themed adult videos spike

According to a report by Pornhub’s statisticians (yes, they have some of those), average daily traffic to the site has increased as people around the world have started self-isolating and working from home.

The steepest jump — an 11.6% uptick in global traffic — came in the past few days as more countries began going on various forms of lockdown.

Japan welcomes Olympic flame as doubts swirl over Games

The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday to a muted reception, what should have been a joyous celebration dramatically scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic that has cast doubt over whether the Tokyo Games can even go ahead.

The flame landed on a special charter flight into Matsushima Air Base in Miyagi province, chosen as part of the “Recovery Olympics” to showcase the region’s revival after the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown.

Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square as the coronavirus outbreak continued in Manhattan, New York City, US, on March 18 2020.
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square as the coronavirus outbreak continued in Manhattan, New York City, US, on March 18 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

How you dry your hands is as important as washing them

Hand drying not only removes moisture from the hands but it also involves friction, which further reduces the microbial load and the environmental transfer of microorganisms. And the transmission of microbes is more likely to occur from wet skin than dry skin.

But it’s not just as simple as drying your hands off in any old way, because how you dry your hands also matters

Pastor Bheki Ngcobo insists Easter services should continue

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have banned mass gatherings amid the threat of Covid-19, but pastor Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church has threatened to ignore the rules.

Ngcobo said this was a time for Christians to stand together, despite the ban.

He also said the banning rule would not apply to his church because the president “is not God”.

Self-isolating: 8 tips to be as 'normal' as possible

South Africans have been asked to stop non-essential contact with other people and avoid all unnecessary travel.

This is known as social distancing or self-isolating - and it's already driving some people insane.

Self-isolating means cutting yourself off from the rest of the world by staying at home for 14 days. If you need to self-isolate, here are tips to make it easier.

Medical workers plead for people to stay home

A video of medical workers pleading for people to stay home amid Covid-19 has gone viral.

As the global number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to grow, medical workers around the world are left short-handed.

While the numbers don't seem to be slowing down, messages from medical workers pleading for people to stay home have gone viral.

LISTEN | How coronavirus has changed SA's party scene

8 Covid-19 terms you need to know

The department of health, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the World Health Organisation are raising awareness on how people can protect themselves from the virus, with terms like “self-quarantine” and “social distancing” dominating reports.

Here are eight Covid-19-related terms you should know.

Self-isolating? Here are free online exercise classes to check out

Thanks to technology, staying at home does not mean piling on those extra calories.

Gyms, studios and personal trainers are uploading and streaming their classes online to make sure you don't miss out on a workout.

Here are five to try out for  your daily dose of physical wellness.

MORE

Number of Covid-19 cases will be 'much higher' by Friday: Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said he was certain that by Friday the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA will be almost 200.
News
16 hours ago

Covid-19: 'Patient zero' has recovered, says KZN premier Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has revealed that patient zero, South Africa's first confirmed case of Covid-19, has recovered
News
1 day ago

Covid-19: Refusing to quarantine or self-isolate could land you in jail for a decade

Anyone who refuses to quarantine or self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 can be prosecuted, says constitutional law expert Prof Pierre de ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  3. WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is ... South Africa
  4. Two-year-old tests positive for Covid-19, as infections in SA climb to 85 South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X