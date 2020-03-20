Ekurhuleni mayor demands apology from eNCA anchor

City of Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has demanded a public apology from eNCA anchor Vuyo Mvoko over comments about his state of the city address.

Masina, in a statement on Friday, said: “In the interview, Mr Mvoko states that executive mayor Masina convened the state of the city address in contravention of the gathering restrictions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his declaration of a national state of disaster on March 15.

“The comments made by Mr Mvoko are factually incorrect and malicious,” said Masina.

He said he had not convened the state of the city address, adding it was convened by the council speaker.

Masina said Mvoko had requested clarity from the city over the hosting of the event, and the city had issued a statement explaining “precautionary measures” to be taken during the address.