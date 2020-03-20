Ekurhuleni mayor demands apology from eNCA anchor
City of Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has demanded a public apology from eNCA anchor Vuyo Mvoko over comments about his state of the city address.
Masina, in a statement on Friday, said: “In the interview, Mr Mvoko states that executive mayor Masina convened the state of the city address in contravention of the gathering restrictions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his declaration of a national state of disaster on March 15.
“The comments made by Mr Mvoko are factually incorrect and malicious,” said Masina.
He said he had not convened the state of the city address, adding it was convened by the council speaker.
Masina said Mvoko had requested clarity from the city over the hosting of the event, and the city had issued a statement explaining “precautionary measures” to be taken during the address.
These included the separation of councillors into groups of less than 100, prohibiting the invitation of guests, officials and members of the public, and enforcing hygiene protocols.
“The office of the executive mayor believes Mr Mvoko’s comments constitute serious misconduct and is a clear breach of the South African Press Code in terms of allowing commercial, political, personal or other non-professional considerations to influence or slant reporting,” said Masina.
“To this effect, the office of the executive mayor demands a public apology from Mr Mvoko within the next 48 hours. Failure to do so will result in the office laying a formal complaint against Mr Mvoko with the press ombudsman.
“The office of the executive mayor urges government and the media fraternity to work together during this period of uncertainty. Our collective duty is to provide the public with credible and factual information during this national state of disaster.”
Mvoko said he had noted Masina's demands.