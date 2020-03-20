UKZN to transport res students home amid coronavirus closure

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday also announced that all institutions of higher learning will close for an early recess in a bid to combat Covid-19.

After a meeting between the university’s executive management committee (EMC) and the student representative council (SRC) it was agreed that UKZN would provide transport for students who are financially constrained.

“Students residing at the off-campus residences leased by the university will be collected at the usual collection points used for daily student residences transport.

“Students residing at the on-campus residences owned by the university will be collected at the five campuses including Westville, Edgewood, Howard College and Pietermaritzburg Campus,” a statement released by the university's department of student residence affairs said.