UKZN to transport res students home amid coronavirus closure

20 March 2020 - 07:00 By Zimasa Matiwane
UKZN will provide transport for students who cannot afford to travel home after the closure of the institution due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The University of KwaZulu-Natal will provide transport services for students who cannot afford to travel home after the closure of the institution due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The university’s first-term break came early this week on Tuesday and all academic programmes were suspended until mid-April after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a national state of disaster.

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday also announced that all institutions of higher learning will close for an early recess in a bid to combat Covid-19.

After a meeting between the university’s executive management committee (EMC) and the student representative council (SRC) it was agreed that UKZN would provide transport for students who are financially constrained.

 “Students residing at the off-campus residences leased by the university will be collected at the usual collection points used for daily student residences transport.

 “Students residing at the on-campus residences owned by the university will be collected at the five campuses including Westville, Edgewood, Howard College and Pietermaritzburg Campus,” a statement released by the university's department of student residence affairs said.

The six trips planned for Friday will be between Pietermaritzburg (with stops in Howick, Mooi River, Estcourt, Ladysmith and Newcastle),  Harding (with stops in Kokstad Mount Ayliff) and Umkomaas (with stops in Scottburgh, Port Shepstone, and Margate).

Two trips are planned on Saturday to KwaDukuza, Empangeni, Richards Bay, Mtubatuba and Eshowe, with stops in Melmoth, Ulundi, and Vryheid.

Meanwhile, the Durban University of Technology on Wednesday sent out a letter imposing a curfew prohibiting students from being out of residence between 6am and 7pm.

The university also went on first term recess on Tuesday, however its residences remain open until April 3.

A letter from DUT's dean of students also prohibits visitors to residences and instructs students to adhere to precautionary measures, including steps to follow should they fall sick.

