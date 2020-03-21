Correctional Services orders officials who have travelled abroad to test for Covid-19

Singabakho Nxumalo, department spokesperson, told TimesLIVE that “officials who have travelled abroad have been quarantined and instructed to go for testing.

“They have been placed on special leave until such time that negative results are received.”

Nxumalo said the department has also created awareness about the virus among officials and offenders nationally and sanitised all its centres.

He warned that anyone caught spreading fake news and “frightening people about Covid-19", would be charged criminally.