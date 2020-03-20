KZN Covid-19 patients say they are being 'held captive' but health dept will not be held to ransom

An attorney, acting for four Covid-19 positive patients being held in quarantine in Durban’s Addington Hospital, says a court application to have them released “is a distinct possibility”.

“If we don’t get some movement today, we will go to court early next week,” Mark Futcher told TimesLIVE on Friday.

He said his clients - who were among a group of 10 people who travelled to Italy last month, want to be released to self-isolate in their homes. One of the men in the group who was the country's first confirmed Covid-19 case, was admitted to Grey's hospital in Pietermaritzburg after testing positive on March 5.

Futcher said his clients were not complaining about conditions at the hospital.

“In fact they say they have been treated well. But every day they are told by the doctors and experts that they can be released. And then they are not.

“We believe there is inconsistency around this issue. Patient zero, who was at Grey’s Hospital, has yet to test negative, but he has been allowed to go home.”