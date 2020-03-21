South Africa

SA's Covid-19 cases up to 240 as the Eastern Cape records its first patient

21 March 2020 - 13:19 By TimesLIVE
The health ministry announced on Saturday that there are now 240 cases of Covid-19 in SA.
The health ministry announced on Saturday that there are now 240 cases of Covid-19 in SA.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

SA now has 240 cases of Covid-19, with the Eastern Cape recording its first case, the health ministry announced on Saturday.

This is an increase of 38 from Friday’s announcement.

The Eastern Cape's first patient is a 28-year-old female who had travelled to Germany.

An official from the Eastern Cape health department confirmed that the woman works for Mercedes-Benz. She has been quarantined with her boyfriend in Beacon Bay, near East London.

Gauteng still has the most cases in the country with 125, followed by the Western Cape (74) and KwaZulu-Natal (27). Other provinces with confirmed cases are the Free State (7), Mpumalanga (5), Limpopo (1), and the Eastern Cape (1).

The details of the new cases are as follows:

GAUTENG: 16 cases

  • 55-year-old male with pending travel history
  • 26-year-old male with pending travel history
  • 34-year-old female with pending travel history
  • 43-year-old female with pending travel history
  • 61-year-old male with pending travel history
  • Six-year-old female with pending travel history
  • 29-year-old female with pending travel history
  • 45-year-old female with pending travel history
  • 64-year-old female with pending travel history
  • 67-year-old male who travelled to France and Ethiopia
  • 39-year-old male who travelled to the UK
  • 72-year-old female who travelled to Belgium and Netherlands
  • 41-year-old male who travelled to France and Italy
  • 37-year-old female with pending travel history
  • 30-year-old female who travelled to the UK and Netherlands
  • A male who travelled to France

KWAZULU-NATAL: 3 cases

  • A 59-year-old male with pending travel history
  • A 68-year-old male with pending travel history
  • A 26-year-old female who travelled to the UK and USA

EASTERN CAPE: 1 case

  • A 28-year-old female who travelled to Germany

WESTERN CAPE: 18 cases

  • 30-year-old female who travelled to Ireland
  • 57-year-old female who travelled to Germany and Switzerland
  • 55-year-old male who travelled to France and Switzerland
  • 74-year-old female who travelled to the UK
  • 52-year-old male with pending travel history
  • 44-year-old male who travelled to USA
  • 26-year-old female who travelled to the UK
  • 57-year-old male who travelled to Spain
  • 36-year-old male who travelled to the UK and France
  • 40-year-old female with pending travel history
  • 52-year-old female who travelled to the UK
  • 48-year-old female who travelled to the UK
  • 39-year-old male who travelled to Ireland
  • 36-year-old male with pending travel history
  • 55-year-old female with pending travel history
  • 35-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Germany
  • 65-year-old female who travelled to the UK
  • 34-year-old male with pending travel history

The total cases per province are:

  • Eastern Cape 1
  • Free State 7
  • Gauteng 125
  • KwaZulu-Natal 27
  • Limpopo 1
  • Mpumalanga 5
  • Western Cape 74

MORE

'Hope amid the despair', says KZN premier as SA's first two Covid-19 patients discharged

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has welcomed the news that the first two South Africans who contracted the coronavirus are back home from ...
News
3 hours ago

Correctional Services orders officials who have travelled abroad to test for Covid-19

Correctional Services officials who have travelled overseas have been placed on "special leave" until they can confirm that they have tested negative ...
News
2 hours ago

China fears second wave of infection as imported coronavirus cases jump with expats flocking home

China reported a record rise in imported coronavirus cases on Friday as expatriates returned home from the United States and Europe, sparking fears ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is ... South Africa
  2. Health minister: Covid-19 cases in SA have increased to 202 South Africa
  3. 'I'd rather die than infect anyone else': KZN woman awaiting Covid-19 test ... South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe reports first coronavirus case Africa
  5. Germany sends planes to evacuate Cape Town cruise ship passengers South Africa

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X