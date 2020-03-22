South Africa

12 people over age of 71 test positive for Covid-19 as SA infections rise

22 March 2020 - 20:43 By TimesLIVE
Of the total confirmed cases across the country so far, most - at 170 - are male.
Of the total confirmed cases across the country so far, most - at 170 - are male.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

The elderly and young children are testing positive for the coronavirus as SA's infection rate climbed to 274 cases on Sunday.

This means there has been an increase of 34 from Saturday’s announcement, said health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Gauteng is the worst affected province with 132 positive tests, followed by the Western Cape with 88.

The Eastern Cape has 2, Free State 9, KwaZulu-Natal 36, Limpopo 1, and Mpumalanga 6.

In the 1-10 year age bracket, there are nine cases, while there are 12 cases for people over the age of 71, and 20 people in the 61-70 age bracket.

The biggest category of positive tests is in the 31-40 age bracket with 69 cases, followed by the 51-60 age bracket, with 63 cases.

Of the total confirmed cases across the country so far, most - at 170 - are male, the ministry said.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said of the 274 cases, 208 (76%) have a history of travel from an area where Covid-19 is circulating. The majority of those without international travel history have had recent contact with persons who have travelled internationally.

While the Eastern Cape province has recorded its second case - a 22-year-old male who travelled to Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom - the majority of the new cases were reported in the Western Cape, at 14. 

The Western Cape's new cases are:

  • A 44-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and Dubai
  • 33-year-old female with no international travel history
  • 24-year-old female with no international travel history
  • 53-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom
  • A 57-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom
  • 30-year-old male who travelled to Italy and Switzerland
  • 28-year-old female who travelled to Italy and Switzerland
  • 62-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland
  • 30-year-old male with no international travel history
  • 71-year-old male who travelled to Portugal
  • 47-year-old female with no international travel history
  • 57-year-old male with no international travel history
  • 54-year-old male who travelled to Italy; and
  • 49-year-old female who travelled to Italy

Gauteng's cases include a 58-year-old male who travelled to Pakistan and Dubai, a 33-year-old woman who travelled to the UK, a 22-year-old male who travelled to Mauritius and three with no international travel history.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded cases of travellers to Europe and Dubai.

Mpumalanga has a case of a 25-year-old male who travelled to France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Contact tracing of all cases that the patients may have come into contact with is under way, the NICD said.

MORE

Covid-19: Japanese workers at South African border to be escorted to Joburg airport to fly out

Plans are under way to escort Japanese citizens trapped at a South African border with Mozambique to Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport ...
News
1 hour ago

Covid-19: Ramaphosa cancels planned address to nation tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled his scheduled address to the nation on Sunday night because the national command council on Covid-19 meeting ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Eastern Cape beach resort shut after guest tests positive for Covid-19

A tourist, who is among a tour group of 11 visiting Chintsa, near East London, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the management ...
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  2. WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is ... South Africa
  3. SA's Covid-19 cases up to 240 as the Eastern Cape records its first patient South Africa
  4. Health minister: Covid-19 cases in SA have increased to 202 South Africa
  5. Hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner has died South Africa

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X