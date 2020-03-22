South Africa

Nurse arrested for allegedly stealing face masks

22 March 2020 - 15:02 By Luke Charter
A man on a bus in London is seen wearing a protective face mask, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues.
Image: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Butterworth Hospital nurse has been arrested for allegedly stealing four boxes of face masks, according to the Eastern Cape health department.

Spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said that the nurse was caught in the act and apprehended by security personnel after he attempted to flee by jumping a fence outside the hospital.

Kupelo said that the nurse would “face the full might of the law” as well as internal disciplinary processes.

“We are committed to ridding the department of all officials masquerading as health professionals and we will continue applying our human resources policies while working with law enforcement agencies to achieve this,” he said, adding that “the theft of face masks places doctors, nurses and patients at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus.”

