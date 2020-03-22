Any Covid-19 lockdown will be 'phased in' and allow for purchase of essential items and clinic visits

Shopping mall owners are in discussions with the national and provincial governments in preparation for a feared national coronavirus lockdown.

The discussions, which were confirmed by property developers, come as health officials brace for an explosion in the country's Covid-19 infection rate.

The SA Property Owners Association [SAPOA], whose members own 90% of the country's shopping malls, told TimesLIVE that discussions had recently been held with public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille about logistics and the impact should a national lockdown be enforced.

The discussions follow urgent meetings held late last week between retailers, property developers and the Western Cape government to discuss how to continue providing essential services to residents during the pandemic.

Among measures considered was closing all shops in malls other than grocery stores and pharmacies.