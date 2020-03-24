South Africa

All passengers have disembarked from MSC Orchestra: Samsa

24 March 2020 - 19:51 By ERNEST MABUZA
All passengers have disembarked from the MSC Orchestra.
All passengers have disembarked from the MSC Orchestra.
Image: MSC Cruises

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) said on Tuesday that all 2,408 passengers who were on the MSC Orchestra cruise ship have disembarked at the Durban port.

"The disembarkation process followed strict protocols as issued by the South African Department of Health. The passengers were disembarked in batches of 100 and each passenger went through a screening test," the authority said in a statement.

The MSC Orchestra left Durban on Monday March 16, a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a raft of measures to quell the spread of coronavirus, including the closure of some sea ports.

Following its departure last Monday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the ship will be dealt with in terms of the new regulations when it returned and will have to be isolated as a quarantined vessel when it returned to SA.

MSC Orchestra 'will be isolated as a quarantined vessel': Mbalula

The transport minister has vowed to take harsh action after the MSC Orchestra left Durban for Mozambique this week.
News
5 days ago

The MSC Orchestra returned to the port of Durban last Friday and passengers remained on board until Sunday, when the process of disembarkation began.

The authority said for the duration of the cruise, Port Health authorities requested and received from the vessel eight-hourly medical reports from the doctor onboard the vessel. It said all the passengers were requested to report on their health status.

"This information was considered when the vessel arrived in port and although there was no report of any ill passengers on board, the screening was still conducted as an additional measure."

The authority said the committee that oversaw the disembarkation comprised of all the agents working with the port, including the department of health, the police, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) and Immigration Services.

READ MORE:

Tighter restrictions at SA ports to fend off coronavirus outbreak

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) said on Sunday six ships were  docked or en route to the Cape Town and Durban ports prior to ...
News
2 days ago

MSC cruise ship docks in Durban, screening of passengers to be completed on Sunday

Despite the MSC Orchestra arriving at the port of Durban on Friday, many of it's 2,408 passengers will have to remain on board until Sunday.
News
4 days ago

Cruise ship to sail from Durban to Portuguese Islands amid coronavirus fears

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, a MSC cruise liner is set to depart from the Durban harbour on Monday afternoon.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  2. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  3. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  4. Eastern Cape beach resort shut after guest tests positive for Covid-19 South Africa
  5. 'New cases in Harare' sparks government row over coronavirus figure News

Latest Videos

SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
SA announces 21-day lockdown over Covid-19
X