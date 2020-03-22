Coronavirus is bringing out the 'duh!' in all of us

• Working from home - I have been bleating about this for the quarter of a century I have been working. A staggering percentage of the folks burning carbon fuels daily with their automobiles while stuck at the Gilloolys or Spaghetti Junction interchanges for half an hour don't really need to be going to the office.

Most of them drive to work because a twerp in Woolies chinos, who has been climbing the corporate ladder for 20 years, needs bodies to lord it over to assuage his self-esteem issues. After all, how do you feel like a boss if there's no-one there physically to belittle?

• Avoiding meetings - I can confidently declare that 90% of meetings are pointless. Because I hate them so much, I pay strict attention to every word said during meetings. There is hardly anything ever said that couldn't be adequately covered in an e-mail.

A friend of mine tells me that in his company, the last five meetings he has attended in the past two days have been about how to mitigate the risks posed by this virus. Some of the measures discussed were keeping meetings to a minimum. This was said inside a 10m by 6m boardroom without windows, with 23 people around the table. Some of the folks were coughing, naturally.