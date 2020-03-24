South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Inter-ministerial committee elaborates on 21-day lockdown

24 March 2020 - 10:04 By TimesLIVE

An inter-ministerial task team will on Tuesday give an elaborate explanation on what a 21-day lockdown means for South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown on Monday night. This step, which the president said was drastic but necessary, will see millions of South Africans restricted to their homes and many services unavailable.

The department of health announced that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa had risen to 402 by March 23.

Of the cases, 207 are in Gauteng. The Western Cape has the second most cases, with 100, which makes them the two coronavirus hotspots in SA. KwaZulu-Natal, where the first cases were reported, has 60 cases.

This is according to health minister Zweli Mkhize on Monday afternoon.

The virus has now spread to all nine provinces, he announced.

“Fellow South Africans, as of today, South Africa has 402 confirmed cases of Covid-19,” said Mkhize. “This means there has been an increase of 128 from [Sunday's] announcement.” 

According to the age profile of the confirmed cases, the age group hardest hit is 31- 40 years, with 69 confirmed cases, followed by those aged 51-60 years, with 63 cases.

READ MORE:

Every province hit as SA's confirmed Covid-19 cases move past 400

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa has risen to 402.
News
20 hours ago

Lockdown to prevent 'hundreds of thousands' of Covid-19 cases: Ramaphosa

Only a drastic lockdown can prevent SA from having "hundreds of thousands" of Covid-19 cases within weeks.
News
4 hours ago

UKZN confirms first case of Covid-19

The University of KwaZulu-Natal confirmed on Monday that a staff member who travelled locally has tested positive for Covid-19.
News
14 hours ago

SA on 21-day lockdown as country braces for more Covid-19 cases

South Africa will go into lockdown for three weeks from midnight on Thursday.
News
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  2. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Eastern Cape beach resort shut after guest tests positive for Covid-19 South Africa
  4. 'New cases in Harare' sparks government row over coronavirus figure News
  5. Covid-19: President Ramaphosa to speak to SA at 7.30pm South Africa

Latest Videos

SA announces 21-day lockdown over Covid-19
Prayer during Covid-19: Jo'burg mosque ups safety measures
X