Covid-19: Politicians weigh in on Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation
The nationwide lockdown starts at midnight on Thursday and ends on April 16
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on March 23 2020 that the country will go into lockdown for 21 days, from midnight on March 26. It will end on April 16.
Politicians have reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Covid-19.
On Monday night, Ramaphosa outlined SA's plan to combat the spread of coronavirus.
He announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown that will start at midnight on Thursday and continue until April 16.
He also deployed the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to support the SA Police Service (SAPS) in ensuring that the measures announced are implemented.
“We will prioritise the lives and livelihoods of our people above all else and will use all of the measures that are within our power to protect them from the economic consequences of this pandemic.
“In the days, weeks and months ahead our resolve, our resourcefulness and our unity as a nation will be tested as never before,” said Ramaphosa.
While his address sparked debate online, politicians, including Movement for One South Africa (Mosa) leader Mmusi Maimane and EFF leader Julius Malema, praised the president and called on South Africans to comply with the strict measures.
This is what some had to say:
Mmusi Maimane
Our nation must work together now. These regulations are necessary from Pres Ramaphosa. We have to ensure South Africa gets through this. It is in our interest and indeed in our hands. We should all do our best to look after fellow mankind. Stand Strong. God bless SA— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 23, 2020
Julius Malema
Ro vhapfa Vho-President @CyrilRamaphosa, ri do dzula mahayani. Mudzimu na Vhadzimu kha vha tonde na u shudufhadza Africa. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 23, 2020
Phumzile van Damme
Everyone must stay home for 21 days from midnight on Thursday. (Except those workers listed as essential services)— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) March 23, 2020
Please comply, South Africa.
Mzwanele Manyi
The ATM is very happy with the measures announced by President Ramaphosa.— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) March 23, 2020
We call on South Africa to unite in the implementation of these remedies and avoid a State of Emergency.#LockdownSA https://t.co/KDDLliTBJL
Bantu Holomisa
Let us be a disciplined nation and #StayAtHome to #FlattenTheCurve and stop #COVID_19 from spreading like wildfire. Saving lives is not "an inconvenience", be a responsible South African! #CoronavirusInSA pic.twitter.com/8WRF6tL19W— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) March 23, 2020
John Steenhuisen
The next three weeks of lockdown, and the months that follow this period, will be our greatest test as a nation.— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) March 23, 2020
We can get through this if we stand united against #CoronavirusInSA.
I welcome the President's announcements and urge all South Africans to stand behind them. 🇿🇦 https://t.co/o2uwFNRQ25
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
Three weeks to slow down the spread of #Covid19SA.— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 23, 2020
Let us all comply! STAY AT HOME.
DON’T PANIC BUY because you can still go to shops.