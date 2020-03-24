Covid-19: Politicians weigh in on Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation

“We will prioritise the lives and livelihoods of our people above all else and will use all of the measures that are within our power to protect them from the economic consequences of this pandemic.

“In the days, weeks and months ahead our resolve, our resourcefulness and our unity as a nation will be tested as never before,” said Ramaphosa.

While his address sparked debate online, politicians, including Movement for One South Africa (Mosa) leader Mmusi Maimane and EFF leader Julius Malema, praised the president and called on South Africans to comply with the strict measures.

This is what some had to say: