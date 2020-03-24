Politics

Covid-19: Politicians weigh in on Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation

The nationwide lockdown starts at midnight on Thursday and ends on April 16

24 March 2020 - 10:03 By Unathi Nkanjeni

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on March 23 2020 that the country will go into lockdown for 21 days, from midnight on March 26. It will end on April 16.

Politicians have reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Covid-19.

On Monday night, Ramaphosa outlined SA's plan to combat the spread of coronavirus.

He announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown that will start at midnight on Thursday and continue until April 16. 

He also deployed the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to support the SA Police Service (SAPS) in ensuring that the measures announced are implemented.

“We will prioritise the lives and livelihoods of our people above all else and will use all of the measures that are within our power to protect them from the economic consequences of this pandemic.

“In the days, weeks and months ahead our resolve, our resourcefulness and our unity as a nation will be tested as never before,” said Ramaphosa.

While his address sparked debate online, politicians, including Movement for One South Africa (Mosa) leader Mmusi Maimane and EFF leader Julius Malema, praised the president and called on South Africans to comply with the strict measures.

This is what some had to say:

Mmusi Maimane

Julius Malema

Phumzile van Damme

Mzwanele Manyi

Bantu Holomisa

John Steenhuisen

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

