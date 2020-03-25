Covid-19: Relief as Joburg shoppers are 'behaving in a civil manner'

Organising a shopping buddy to stock up on groceries proved unnecessary for a Johannesburg woman on Wednesday, as the anticipated payday queues failed to materialise at large centres.

At the Shoprite supermarket in Sophiatown, staff were seen restocking in every second aisle ahead of an expected influx of customers - one day before the Covid-19 lockdown.

Giesel Hasna told TimesLIVE that she chose to wake up early to beat the usual long queues at the store. “I know a lot of people will be doing last-minute shopping for the lockdown today because it's payday”, she said.

She brought her sister with her, who was pushing her own separate trolley.

“I am glad there is now a limit on how many items a person can buy so that food doesn't run out”, she said. “But, I still need to make sure that my house doesn't run out of food any time soon”, said Hasna.

Wearing a mask and gloves, she emphasised the importance of taking all precautions during the pandemic.

“I stay with little kids in my house, so I really can't take any chances, especially when I come to the supermarket.”