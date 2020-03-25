Keep paying school fees, education head tells parents as lockdown looms

“This is important to do as it will enable schools to apply for fee compensation.”

He also pleaded with parents to ensure children remain “focused and stimulated” during the three-week lockdown starting on Thursday night at midnight.

“The [department] is engaging with our colleagues in curriculum, as well as from other provinces, to collate programmes that will benefit every learner across this province,” said Schreuder.

“The timetables for and information on these programmes will be communicated once ready, but in the interim I would like to appeal to every parent to prioritise reading as a daily activity in your homes.

“We are planning for all eventualities, including home-based, quality teaching and learning using a variety of mechanisms, including digital web-based resources, radio and televised broadcasts and catch-up programmes for when schools reopen.”

The department’s e-portal has been updated for home learning and examination papers are available for download.

Schreuder said security had been arranged at 450 schools in the province during the lockdown. “We ask that communities remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour in and around our schools to the police as soon as possible,” he added.