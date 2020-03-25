Mbalula hints at lockdown looming for taxis, buses and trains

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula provided some insight on Wednesday into how the looming lockdown would affect public transport in the country.

He said it was envisaged that minibus taxis would be allowed to operate for a limited time during morning and afternoon peak hours to ferry people authorised to move around, such as essential-services personnel.

“A lockdown is a lockdown ... There will be special catering for public transport, we will deal with the details later on in terms of taxis. We’re looking at allocating time for the operation of taxis in the morning peak and in the afternoon. During the day it will be lockdown,” he said in an interview with Radio 702.

“Trains, we’re looking at not operating at all. Long distance has been shut down in terms of Shosholoza Meyl ... We are looking at intensifying in the aviation sector that airlines from affected countries should not come to South Africa.”