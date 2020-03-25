South Africa

'Please work with police & emergency services during lockdown': Union

25 March 2020 - 09:21 By nomahlubi jordaan
Popcru has urged citizens to co-operate with authorities during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Popcru has urged citizens to co-operate with authorities during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Image: Gareth Wilson

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has urged South Africans to co-operate with law-enforcement agencies and health workers during the lockdown period.

“As we enter these uncharted waters, we urge our communities to fully co-operate with the many police men and women, health workers, traffic officials and other servants of the nation who will be on duty during this challenging period,” said Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.

He urged the country to unify to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The survival of our nation is priority, and in these defining times we need to inculcate a culture of co-operation and obedience to the guidelines, as provided by government.”

Mamabolo said SA Police Service (SAPS) management had established a steering committee on Covid-19.

This committee will ensure:

  • The SAPS provides all necessary protective equipment.
  • Members who test positive for Covid-19 are granted special leave, and such leave must be supported by a medical certificate among others.
  • All employees who worked closely or were in contact with an infected person must be instructed to undergo a Covid-19 test and must be self-quarantined or isolated for a period of 14 calendar days, authorised as special leave.
  • If an employee presents themselves to work with symptoms consistent with Covid-19, they must immediately be directed to consult a medical facility. Such an employee will be temporarily isolated in a sick bay or a room identified for temporary isolation while arrangements are made for them to be transported to a medical facility.
  • Employees must be encouraged to seek medical attention if they display flu-like symptoms and must not report for duty.
  • In the event where an employee contracts Covid-19 as a result of the execution of official duty, such cases must be treated as injury on duty.

“As our first line of defence, we want to commend the selfless endeavours our public service members continue to provide and plead with communities to fully comply with all enacted measures,” Mamabolo said.

The lockdown starts at midnight on Thursday and ends on April 16.

MORE

FAQs about Covid-19 and lockdown

Ten key questions about life under the impending lockdown.
News
19 hours ago

Eskom hopes to keep lights on during Covid-19 lockdown, but no promise

Eskom says it cannot guarantee that there will be no load-shedding during lockdown
News
4 hours ago

Lockdown won't affect social grant collection, says minister Lindiwe Zulu

The country will go into a national lockdown from midnight on Thursday as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  5. Covid-19: President Ramaphosa to speak to SA at 7.30pm South Africa

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
X