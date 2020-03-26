South Africa

Here are some of the schools at which Gauteng's vulnerable will be helped

26 March 2020 - 08:51 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Parktown Boys' High School in Johannesburg is one of 30 venues chosen to help deliver support during the Covid-19 shutdown.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

The Gauteng government has put in place measures to deliver aid to the homeless, abused women and indigent pupils during the 21-day lockdown period that starts at midnight on Thursday.

“In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, Gauteng provincial government will use existing social infrastructure to work in partnerships to develop solutions that will address homelessness. The province will divert resources to bolster social services support to the homeless through using existing school infrastructure,” said acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The department has identified 30 schools for social support services that are categorised into central, eastern, northern and western corridors.

Schools that fall under the central corridor include Queens High School, King Edward V11 Preparatory School, Jeppe High School for Boys and Parktown Boys’ High School.

Laerskool Elspark in Ekurhuleni will provide shelter for the homeless in the eastern corridor

Northern corridor schools include Prinshofskool, Pretoriaskool Vir Serebraal Gestremdes and Transoranje — Skool Vir Dowes.

Gauteng's homeless to be housed at schools during lockdown: Lesufi

Gauteng's government is planning to move homeless people, who largely depend on begging to survive, into public schools for the duration of the ...
News
20 hours ago

Laerskool Puerperal falls under the western corridor. The school is in the Mogale city local municipality.

Schools in the southern corridor include Phoenix Secondary School, Hoërskool VanderbijlPark and General Smuts High School.

Lesufi said the department had also identified non-profit organisations that would be assisting with provision of shelters for the homeless.

The department said it would continue to provide food parcels to pupils on the school nutrition programme.

“Beneficiaries will be given a one-off food parcel, catering for a full month. Through this programme, food will also be provided to shelters and home-based sick and weak people,” said Lesufi. Those who use soup kitchens will also be provided for.

The department will continue to distribute dignity packs to indigent pupils. These include toiletries such sanitary towels, toothpaste, roll-on deodorant and soap.

“During this lockdown additional provision of hand sanitisers, gloves and masks will be made.

“The existing Gauteng social development distribution channels will be explored, while schools will also be approached to assist,” Lesufi said.

Feeding and collection of food parcels and dignity packs will be done at schools.

“The department appeals to citizens and companies to donate food, toiletries, particularly hand sanitisers, during these trying times,” Lesufi said.

The department will also set up 30 shelters for women who might suffer gender-based violence during the lockdown, which will be in place until April 16.

