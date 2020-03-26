Lockdown can be extended if rules are not obeyed, warns Alan Winde

SA's 21-day lockdown may need to be extended if people do not heed the call to stay at home, according to Western Cape premier Alan Winde.

In a statement released after a virtual media conference on Thursday, Winde said only a collective effort would save SA from a coronavirus worst-case scenario.

“It needs each and every one of us to do our bit by staying in our homes,” Winde said. “If we all do this, we will be able to go back to our lives again and start to rebuild our economy. If we do not, and the virus continues to spread, many people will die, and the lockdown may be extended.

“So now is the time. We can do this together,” Winde said.