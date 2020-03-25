Light at the end of the tunnel: good news about the coronavirus

We can all agree that being over-inundated with bad news is, well, bad news. It’s not good for our mental health, it breeds hysteria and it overshadows the fact that good things are happening every day — even in the midst of global uncertainty and fear.

Simultaneously, though, while it might be tempting to latch on to every whisper of good news that wafts your way, it’s important to verify the facts before you take them as gospel. The fact is, at a time when our wellbeing depends on our adherence to some very specific health and safety protocols, a wealth of misinformation is the last thing we need.

That said, in the spirit of boosting your spirits, we have verified some upbeat rumours about the fight against Covid-19:

1. Wuhan in China has shut all of its makeshift coronavirus hospitals because there aren't enough new cases to support them.

The last of these sixteen makeshift health care facilities, which were converted from public buildings to deal with the outbreak, closed on March 10. It's since been reported that the city will come out of lockdown in early April.

As Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said at a virtual press conference on March 20, "[Wuhan provided] hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around” — if we all play our part to flatten the curve by listening to the advice from officials, of course.