South Africa

Durban trio bust with firearms and ammo 30 minutes after lockdown

27 March 2020 - 16:08 By Suthentira Govender
Pistols and ammunition seized from three Durban men on Friday
Pistols and ammunition seized from three Durban men on Friday
Image: Supplied

Half an hour into lockdown on Friday, three Durban men were arrested by police after they were found with firearms and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police were monitoring the Berea area when they stopped and searched a vehicle with three occupants.

Police recovered two pistols with their serial numbers filed off and 24 rounds of ammunition.

“Three males aged between 24 and 36 were immediately arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.”

The men were expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.

“The suspects will be profiled to ascertain if they can be linked to any cases in the province. Their firearms will also be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of crime,” said Mbele

MORE

Arrests minutes into lockdown as rules are flouted in Joburg

It was not a seamless entry into the official 21-day lockdown period sparked by the coronavirus  in Johannesburg as scores of chancers came face-to ...
News
10 hours ago

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Durban police lock up lockdown offender

Durban police were out in full force on Friday to ensure the city's residents were complying with the national lockdown restrictions.
News
10 hours ago

WATCH | Curfew clampdown: Police & military take to Joburg's streets

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the police took to the streets of Johannesburg in the early hours of March 27 2020 to ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ladysmith Covid-19 patient arrested for not self-quarantining, 27 contacts ... South Africa
  2. Arrests minutes into lockdown as rules are flouted in Joburg South Africa
  3. It's official: We're in lockdown. And these are the rules South Africa
  4. SA records first deaths as a result of Covid-19 South Africa
  5. Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport
X