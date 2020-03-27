COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ceasefires and resolutions in project at UN
27 March 2020 - 06:49
Coronavirus: ceasefires and resolutions in project at UN
The United Nations on Thursday hailed armed groups heeding its call for a ceasefire during the coronavirus crisis, as Security Council and General Assembly members prepared draft resolutions in support of the measure.
Armed groups in Cameroon, the Philippines, Yemen and Syria have moved in recent days to reduce violence as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday issued an appeal for ceasefire.
The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffith, said he was “heartened” to see positive responses from both the government and Huthi rebels.
27 March 2020 - 07:11
Arrests minutes into lockdown as rules are flouted in Joburg
It was not a seamless entry into the official 21-day lockdown sparked by the coronavirus in Johannesburg as scores of chancers came face-to face with the law after midnight on Friday.
Police officers and metro cops began patrolling the streets of Johannesburg and had already made arrests after some people chose to ignore the lockdown rules.
Among the rules were calls for people to be confined in their homes, for pubs to be closed and for no person in public to be found in possession of alcohol.