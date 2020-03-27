First Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48

Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Friday said the two patients reported by health minister Zweli Mkhize to have succumbed to Covid-19 were women.

“The 48-year-old woman’s condition worsened while in ICU, and she passed away this morning [Friday],” Winde said.

“The 28 year-old was admitted to hospital [on Thursday] and received emergency health care. She also passed away this morning. The clinical picture is consistent with Covid-19 but we are awaiting the test results to confirm this,” Winde said.

The health ministry had earlier said one of the women died in a private hospital while the other died in a public facility.

The news comes as the number of coronavirus infections went past the 1,000 mark on Friday.