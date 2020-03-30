South Africa

Sars has refunded businesses to the tune of R2.4bn since start of lockdown

30 March 2020 - 20:10 By NOMAHLUBI JORDAAN
Sars has paid out refunds amounting to R2.4bn over the four days of lockdown, it said on Monday.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) says it has paid up to R2.4bn in refunds to taxpayers in a bid to mitigate SA's struggling economy during the national lockdown.

“Sars is fully aware of the devastating effect on the lives of our people, the risk to businesses and an already struggling economy. Consequently, we are committed to maintain the essential services of Sars to mitigate these unfavourable conditions,” it said in a statement.

“In discharging this responsibility, Sars is balancing the safety of our staff, taxpayers and traders, while ensuring that our economy is able to function. As of today, Sars has paid out refunds to taxpayers amounting to R2.4bn over the four days of lockdown from Friday.”

The refunds, said Sars, comprised payments to large business amounting to R1.1bn and payments to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to the sum of R1.3bn.

“The payment of refunds represents a major cash injection into the economy at a very critical period. Sars can only do this if taxpayers and traders remain compliant by fulfilling their filing and payment obligations even during the lockdown,” said the revenue service.

Sars has made available the online channels MobiApp, eFiling and e@syFile, e-mail and the Sars Contact Centre (0800 00 7277) to fulfil its obligations.

“Taxpayers and traders are urged to use these channels to make payments that are due on or before March 31 and remain compliant,” added Sars.

“It also remains imperative that various categories of businesses in distress continue to be compliant in order to access the tax relief measures that government has put in place to counter the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

