Sars has refunded businesses to the tune of R2.4bn since start of lockdown

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) says it has paid up to R2.4bn in refunds to taxpayers in a bid to mitigate SA's struggling economy during the national lockdown.

“Sars is fully aware of the devastating effect on the lives of our people, the risk to businesses and an already struggling economy. Consequently, we are committed to maintain the essential services of Sars to mitigate these unfavourable conditions,” it said in a statement.

“In discharging this responsibility, Sars is balancing the safety of our staff, taxpayers and traders, while ensuring that our economy is able to function. As of today, Sars has paid out refunds to taxpayers amounting to R2.4bn over the four days of lockdown from Friday.”

The refunds, said Sars, comprised payments to large business amounting to R1.1bn and payments to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to the sum of R1.3bn.