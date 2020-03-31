IN QUOTES | President Ramaphosa on Covid-19: There is no doubt that we will prevail

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday night and announced that mass testings, screenings and tracings will be carried out in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

SA is on a 21-day lockdown which will end at midnight, 16 April.

Here's what the president said in eight telling quotes:

Stay at home

“I'm calling on each and every South African to stay at home for the next 17 days. Leave your home if you need to get food and essential provisions or to collect social grant, to buy medicine or to get urgent medical care.”

No work for non-essential services providers

“The only people who can go to work are health workers, security and emergency personnel, those who work to keep our people supplied with food, medicine and basic goods and other providers of essential services as defined in the regulations.”

Covid-19 does not discriminate

“It is very real and it affects everyone. The rich and the poor, the young and the old, black and white, those who live in the cities and those who live in the rural areas. Let us not make the mistake of thinking this is not everyone else's problem. Every time you violate the rules, you are putting yourselves and others at risk.”