Diary of a single Soweto mom: When cases exceeded 1,000, I felt Covid-19 whisper 'you're next'

29 March 2020- overcoming the fear and embracing the new normal

We’re on day three of the national lockdown and have 18 more days to go. I must admit I was a little panicked in the days leading to the lockdown because I enjoy having the option to either stay indoors or leave the house, so the thought of being confined to my tiny space for almost a month drove me a little nuts.

But I can’t be in a state of panic this whole time, so I decided to change my mindset by accepting that, until we conclude this lockdown, this is just how it is.

It fascinates me that from the first day of the lockdown, I had the urge to resist it by going out to the shops just so I could socialise with a few strangers- from a distance, of course.

I’m actually a loner and I don’t go out unless I absolutely need to. My friends will hate me for this, but I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve faked an illness or an emergency so I could stay at home and watch Netflix. I remember running out of excuses once and wanting to fake my own death.

Not this time. I genuinely craved some connection.

I wonder if there’s a psychological explanation about why I felt the urge to resist the lockdown rules, despite knowing that doing so could cost me my life.