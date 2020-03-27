Lockdown | Diary of a single, Soweto mom: 'Day zero and I know corona has stolen our joy'

It's so weird how coronavirus has us all by the balls. Have you been to Soweto in the last few days? We're out of options. We fight our government all the time because that is who we are: we are fighters.

But the new coronavirus had us confined to our homes, even before the official lockdown. We understand that it won't wait for the lockdown till it starts killing us. Aimlessly loitering about the streets is not our priority right now, no-one here is fast-tracking a reunion with their ancestors.

I'm a 26-year-old single mom from Soweto and this is my experience with the pre-lockdown anxiety.

March 24 2020, two days before lockdown

I swear this outbreak has a way of messing with your head, no matter how informed or calm you think you are. It’s 8.25pm and I’m breathing a sigh of relief knowing that whatever happens, I won’t go hungry.

I’ve just finished packing my groceries for the month and, yup, I fell into the panic trap and went grocery shopping a week before I was due to go. The pictures and videos I saw on the socials of people flooding supermarkets and hoarding more than they need haunted me.

I don’t know what it’s like to stress about my next meal and where it will come from, but still, I was anxious that people would wipe the shelves empty come the 25th and beyond, leaving me and my two-year-old son with nothing to eat.