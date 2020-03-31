Warm meals, tight hugs and wagging tails for Wuhan teacher returning home

On her arrival on Tuesday morning, she was met with a "welcome home" board and a grateful mother, Meg, who was relieved to have her daughter back home.

“My mom was there to pick me up with a welcome home sign which was absolutely great.

“My family made me shower before I could give each one of them a hug, which was what was I was expecting,” Pittaway jokingly said.

Pittaway, an English teacher, said the best part of her return home was being greeted by the family's two dogs, Bear and Daisy.

“The best part was when I had my dogs come to greet me after 11 months. They had their tails wagging and it was a really great moment.”

The family is planning a special supper for Pittaway this evening.

Her mother will be preparing her favourite – steak and mushroom sauce, vegetables and chips.

Pittaway said it was overwhelming to see how the country responded to the coronavirus.

Many supermarkets are expected to be fuller than the usual lockdown shopping on Tuesday after most people received their month-end salaries, and with payments of social grants starting on Monday.

“I saw a lot of people out on the streets. I didn’t see masks and physical distancing, and it it is sad," Pittaway said.

She said she was extremely grateful to be back in the country after the repatriation mission.

“I am grateful that we are South Africans and we can pull together and pull off something that is so amazing. It is truly amazing what we have achieved.”

She urged all South Africans to obey the strict guidelines set out by President Ramaphosa for the lockdown period.

“We need to have the mentality that everybody is Covid-19 positive. Even when you know people are negative, believe that everyone is positive and act accordingly.

“Don’t think you are above the rules and use this as an excuse to party it out and get drunk. Bear the brunt of it. If we can get it done, then let’s get it done.”