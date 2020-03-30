'Chinese lockdown kept our citizens safe from virus in Wuhan': Ramaphosa

But Ramaphosa said it was clear that the most effective way to contain the spread of the virus was for the population to stay at home.

“It is important that this lockdown and all other emergency measures are both strictly adhered to and consistently enforced.

“As the South Africans from Wuhan can testify, such restrictions on daily life, on movement and on ordinary human contact are extremely difficult to endure. In the South African context, a lockdown brings additional hardship and strain, and we are doing everything within our means to lessen the impact on our people,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the lesson from the South Africans in Wuhan was that a lockdown worked.

“It shows that if we strictly observe the rules in place to stop the virus spreading, we will be able to bring infection rates down. It shows that if we co-operate with health authorities in doing what we have to do, we won’t be just saving our own lives but those around us too,” he added.

He said the story of the South African returnees should give “encouragement and hope in the difficult weeks that lie ahead”.

“Their story tells us that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, that if we stay the course, that if we remain disciplined and respect the lockdown, that if we work together, we will overcome,” he wrote.