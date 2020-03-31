South Africa

WATCH | White woman teaching black staff how to wash hands causes outrage, person who recorded speaks

31 March 2020 - 11:03 By Unathi Nkanjeni
"Shelley" gathering together a group of workers who live on the fifth floor of the building for a "hygiene lesson".
"Shelley" gathering together a group of workers who live on the fifth floor of the building for a "hygiene lesson".
Image: Screenshot via Twitter

The person who took video footage of a white woman “teaching” black staff how to wash their hands to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at a housing complex in Johannesburg says the intention was not to vilify the woman, but ensure workers are treated well.

The footage of the woman, only known as “Shelley” went viral over the weekend after it was shared on Twitter by comedian Lesego Tlhabi.

TimesLIVE contacted the building manager of the complex, Michael van Rooyen, who said he doesn't take “work-related calls on his private number”.

TimesLIVE made several attempts to get comment from Van Rooyen. At the time of publishing this article a response had not be received.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity, the person who took the video refused to name the woman, insisting he just wanted equal rights for staff and residents.

He said the intention of sharing the video was not to vilify “Shelley.”

“My intentions were to ensure that the workers are treated with respect, dignity and have equal rights as residents at Walton Heath,” he said.

In the video, “Shelley” can be seen gathering a group of black workers who live on the fifth floor of the building for a “hygiene lesson”.

“Shelley” proceeds to give a “lesson” about the 20-second hand washing routine advised during the Covid-19 outbreak, and she can be heard calling the black female staff “girls” before correcting herself and saying “gentlemen and ladies”.

She also suggested that they sing “Happy Birthday” before telling them they could try a more “African song” like “Shosholoza”.

Watch video below:

The person who took the footage said staff were grateful to him for sharing the clip.

“Many of them have stopped me and or sent WhatsApp messages saying how grateful they are. They thanked me several times because they say they finally have a voice.”

Real estate agent Valerie Berkow-Kaye from Firzt Realty's details are listed on the complex's website.

She said the outrage was unwarranted and “Shelley” was being “kind to the helpers who maybe don't have the same facilities that she has in their homes.”

“I don't think that is a problem. I don't see how this is news ... washing our hands is not something we are born with, it has to be taught.”

Social media reacts

Social media users, including former DA politician Lindiwe Mazibuko and TV and radio personality Redi Tlhabi slammed the video, labelling it racist

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.

Caring or condescending? How Zelda La Grange's 'handwashing' tweet landed her into trouble

Former president Nelson Mandela's PA, Zelda La Grange, deactivated her Twitter account after receiving backlash for a Facebook post perceived by many ...
News
2 weeks ago

'Coronavirus is everything but racist': Twitter reacts to Prince Charles testing positive

Prince Charles is self-isolating at home in Scotland, where he is in 'good health'
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Convicted ‘k-word bitch’ racist confirms she’s on the run

Convicted racist Marie Basson says she is in hiding after losing her appeal against a six-month jail term for calling a black woman a fat “k-word ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog ... South Africa
  5. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X