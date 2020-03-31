WATCH | White woman teaching black staff how to wash hands causes outrage, person who recorded speaks

The person who took video footage of a white woman “teaching” black staff how to wash their hands to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at a housing complex in Johannesburg says the intention was not to vilify the woman, but ensure workers are treated well.

The footage of the woman, only known as “Shelley” went viral over the weekend after it was shared on Twitter by comedian Lesego Tlhabi.

TimesLIVE contacted the building manager of the complex, Michael van Rooyen, who said he doesn't take “work-related calls on his private number”.

TimesLIVE made several attempts to get comment from Van Rooyen. At the time of publishing this article a response had not be received.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity, the person who took the video refused to name the woman, insisting he just wanted equal rights for staff and residents.

He said the intention of sharing the video was not to vilify “Shelley.”

“My intentions were to ensure that the workers are treated with respect, dignity and have equal rights as residents at Walton Heath,” he said.

In the video, “Shelley” can be seen gathering a group of black workers who live on the fifth floor of the building for a “hygiene lesson”.

“Shelley” proceeds to give a “lesson” about the 20-second hand washing routine advised during the Covid-19 outbreak, and she can be heard calling the black female staff “girls” before correcting herself and saying “gentlemen and ladies”.

She also suggested that they sing “Happy Birthday” before telling them they could try a more “African song” like “Shosholoza”.

