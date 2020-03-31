WATCH | White woman teaching black staff how to wash hands causes outrage, person who recorded speaks
The person who took video footage of a white woman “teaching” black staff how to wash their hands to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at a housing complex in Johannesburg says the intention was not to vilify the woman, but ensure workers are treated well.
The footage of the woman, only known as “Shelley” went viral over the weekend after it was shared on Twitter by comedian Lesego Tlhabi.
TimesLIVE contacted the building manager of the complex, Michael van Rooyen, who said he doesn't take “work-related calls on his private number”.
TimesLIVE made several attempts to get comment from Van Rooyen. At the time of publishing this article a response had not be received.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity, the person who took the video refused to name the woman, insisting he just wanted equal rights for staff and residents.
He said the intention of sharing the video was not to vilify “Shelley.”
“My intentions were to ensure that the workers are treated with respect, dignity and have equal rights as residents at Walton Heath,” he said.
In the video, “Shelley” can be seen gathering a group of black workers who live on the fifth floor of the building for a “hygiene lesson”.
“Shelley” proceeds to give a “lesson” about the 20-second hand washing routine advised during the Covid-19 outbreak, and she can be heard calling the black female staff “girls” before correcting herself and saying “gentlemen and ladies”.
She also suggested that they sing “Happy Birthday” before telling them they could try a more “African song” like “Shosholoza”.
Watch video below:
I don’t know which part of the video makes me angrier 😡😡 Yoooo fuck!— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) March 28, 2020
“In Illovo, the workers who live on the 5th floor were commanded to come be taught how to be hygienic. This was in full display of all residents of the block who were invited to watch from their balconies.” pic.twitter.com/CAZLkufyTR
The person who took the footage said staff were grateful to him for sharing the clip.
“Many of them have stopped me and or sent WhatsApp messages saying how grateful they are. They thanked me several times because they say they finally have a voice.”
Real estate agent Valerie Berkow-Kaye from Firzt Realty's details are listed on the complex's website.
She said the outrage was unwarranted and “Shelley” was being “kind to the helpers who maybe don't have the same facilities that she has in their homes.”
“I don't think that is a problem. I don't see how this is news ... washing our hands is not something we are born with, it has to be taught.”
Social media reacts
Social media users, including former DA politician Lindiwe Mazibuko and TV and radio personality Redi Tlhabi slammed the video, labelling it racist
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.
This crisis is really exposing who some people are. Selfish, entitled, racist, condescending, utterly brainless. In what universe does the black woman who daily cleans the home that you have made dirty, need *your* instruction on hygiene or cleanliness? https://t.co/OwUP3oJ1vk— Lindiwe Mazibuko (@LindiMazibuko) March 28, 2020
The very personification of "It's not about race." Yet in broad daylight, you "command" Black adults to attend lesson on washing hands because your "not about race heart" has told you THEY alone need this lesson. "Others" can be exempt because, "it comes naturally to them." Yeah https://t.co/9VSSJwjY1Z— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 28, 2020
Genteel racism in the suburbs.— [𝙰𝚕𝚏 𝙶𝚞𝚗𝚟𝚊𝚕𝚍 𝙽𝚒𝚕𝚜𝚎𝚗] (@alfgunvald) March 28, 2020
(Also as the son of a cleaner, I do want to point out that people who clean for a living tend to know considerably more about how to keep things clean than those who have someone else do the cleaning for them.) https://t.co/YNGxPkzEE9
The condescending manner in which our “mothers and fathers” continue to be addressed, is really upsetting!! 🤯🤬 #StayAtHomeSa pic.twitter.com/Q1kaeIplUQ— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) March 28, 2020
🤨 It’s the “well meaning” racists that are the worst https://t.co/T5ifzawfRs— Bonolo Ramokhele (@BonoloRamokhele) March 28, 2020