'Coronavirus is everything but racist': Twitter reacts to Prince Charles testing positive

Twitter has been buzzing since news emerged that Prince Charles has Covid-19.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales was diagnosed with the virus after developing “mild” symptoms, according to Clarence House.

Prince Charles is said to be self-isolating in Scotland, where he is working from home and “in good health”.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles, tested negative.

“In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”