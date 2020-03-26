'Coronavirus is everything but racist': Twitter reacts to Prince Charles testing positive
Twitter has been buzzing since news emerged that Prince Charles has Covid-19.
The 71-year-old Prince of Wales was diagnosed with the virus after developing “mild” symptoms, according to Clarence House.
Prince Charles is said to be self-isolating in Scotland, where he is working from home and “in good health”.
His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles, tested negative.
“In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”
For some on social media the news came as a shocker, while others found humour in it, saying everyone was “equal in the eyes of coronavirus”.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
We are all equal in the eyes of Coronavirus. Why can’t we be equal everyday 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/oZ2bAYrFCy— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 25, 2020
Have to vent about something stupid. The News reporting Prince Charles having Covid 19 with statement: proof anyone can get it. 🤦♂️ Royals aren’t special humans you morons. He’s an old guy that basically does meet and greets for a living, he’s actually more likely to get it.— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 26, 2020
Obviously no laughing matter that Prince Charles has Coronavirus (get well soon) but tell me you didn’t have a chuckle when they said he would ‘continue working from home’. I mean, 😂😂 come on!— Jason Manford (@JasonManford) March 25, 2020
The devil works hard but piers Morgan is working harder to link prince charles #coronavirus infection to Meghan Markle rn pic.twitter.com/5806AgifFQ— Save_mykull_from_Angela (@one_luvG) March 25, 2020
Queen Elizabeth 👑....— 👑King Mabaso 👑💧 🇿🇦 (@SizweBebe) March 25, 2020
After Hearing the Son Prince Charles Tested Positive for #CoronaVirus 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EnM5lWhX1R
Prince Charles layin in bed with #coronavirus thinkin bout how he’s about to face Princess Diana sooner than he planned: pic.twitter.com/PsltdPQeiv— Eternal Sunshine (@KatyLovegood) March 25, 2020
Corona virus is everything but Racist #coronavirus #PrinceCharles— Naina (@rebelnaina) March 25, 2020
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, meanwhile diana in heaven 😎 #COVID19Pakistan pic.twitter.com/eubLSf6ss3— Mahrukh Chaudhry (@MahrukhChoudhry) March 25, 2020
I wonder if Prince William thinks that the coronavirus pandemic is being exaggerated and see it as a joke, now that his father, Prince Charles has it? 😒 pic.twitter.com/quieOKjA1a— #Mamba4ever (@gordon_izabella) March 25, 2020