'Coronavirus is everything but racist': Twitter reacts to Prince Charles testing positive

26 March 2020 - 09:44 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Prince Charles has been diagnosed with Covid-19, the royal family confirmed.
Image: Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Twitter has been buzzing since news emerged that Prince Charles has Covid-19.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales was diagnosed with the virus after developing “mild” symptoms, according to Clarence House.

Prince Charles is said to be self-isolating in Scotland, where he is working from home and “in good health”.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles, tested negative.

“In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

Prince Charles self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19

Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for Covid-19
21 hours ago

For some on social media the news came as a shocker, while others found humour in it, saying everyone was “equal in the eyes of coronavirus”.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

