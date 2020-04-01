Mary Oppenheimer and daughters to give R1bn to help with people's basic needs during Covid-19

Mary Oppenheimer and her daughters will give R1bn to the Solidarity Fund in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

“My daughters and I have thought long and hard about where we could make the greatest difference in this fight and have decided it is to support the humanitarian needs of everyone living in SA.

“So, we think that it is the Solidarity Fund which is most aligned to our concerns about basic needs, food, medicine, general care and gender abuse,” the family said in a statement.

This donation was separate from the SA Future Trust initiative launched by her brother Nicky Oppenheimer last week.

Similar donations were made by the Rupert and Motsepe families last week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the formation of the fund.