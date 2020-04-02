IN PICTURES | Officials disinfect Alexandra hostel to curb spread of Covid-19

Less than a week after Gauteng’s Alexandra township recorded its first case of Covid-19, the government has been hard at work trying to contain the spread of the pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced that the government would roll out 10,000 field workers across communities in SA to conduct screening and testing.

SA's death toll climbed to five on Tuesday, with 1,380 confirmed cases.

On Wednesday, members of the health services went to Madala hostel, Alexandra, to educate, disinfect and provide sanitisers to residents.

Officials arrived to be met by curious onlookers, who came out of their rooms to form queues with their empty containers to be filled with disinfectant. Some peeped through their doors as they observed day six of the nationwide lockdown.

The visit comes after the Gauteng health department started screening, tracing and testing for Covid-19 at the township.

The department has also rolled out 60 mobile labs to various hotspot areas to help increase the capacity for testing.

Spokesperson for the department Kwara Kekana could not specify where the labs would be situated, other than densely populated areas.