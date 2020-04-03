The Last of Us Part II is delayed indefinitely due to Covid-19

Citing “logistic issues” as a result of the global pandemic, developer Naughty Dog has confirmed that the global pandemic game’s launch is suspended “until further notice”. So that’s some irony for you.

Originally expected to launch on May 29, The Last of Us Part II conspicuously did not actually launch on time. Although the studio is “nearly done” with the game, according to its Twitter announcement, Covid-19 is disrupting the launch schedule, presumably due to inevitable difficulties with the production and distribution of discs.

“We want to make sure everybody gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time,” Naughty Dog explains, “ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone”.