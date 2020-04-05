WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations

Senior police sources in the area told TimesLIVE that the arrests were made after police received a tip off of a wedding taking place in the area, that contravened the lockdown regulations pertaining to the amount of people allowed at a gathering.

“We are currently processing them. They will be taken to Empangeni police station and kept in the holding cells,” an officer said.

This is the second wedding-related arrest in the province. The Sunday Times reported how an Nkandla school principal, Jabulani Zulu, 48, and his fiancée, Nomthandazo Mkhize, 38, were arrested last Saturday shortly after taking their vows.