57-year-old man becomes SA's 12th Covid-19 death as cases climb

"He had co-morbidities that included diabetes and ischaemic heart disease," said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

"We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased. We must also not forget to appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient."

Mkhize also confirmed that there were 31 new Covid-19 cases recorded since Sunday night, taking the total from 1,655 to 1,686.

So far, 58,098 tests have been conducted countrywide.

Of the positive cases, 713 have been in Gauteng, 462 in the Western Cape, 257 in KwaZulu-Natal and 89 in the Free State, while 77 cases were unallocated.

KZN has recorded the most deaths - seven - followed by the Western Cape with three. There has been one death each in Gauteng and the Free State.

Six of the 12 people to have died were 80 or older, two were in the 70s, one in her 60s and one in his 50s. Two people were in their 40s, with the youngest being 46.

Six were male and six were female.