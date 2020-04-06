Provinces roll out their Covid-19 combat plans

Northern Cape premier Dr Zamani Saul says a large-scale Covid-19 screening operation will be conducted in all districts from Monday, as several provinces announced their interventions to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Specific focus will be placed on the Phokwane area where there are six confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The first two cases that were confirmed are the couple who attended the church conference in Bloemfontein last month. The third and fourth cases are family friends to the couple. The fifth and sixth cases are working for the initial couple.

The seventh case is in the Sol Plaatje local municipality, a person who came in contact with a German resident who had tested positive for Covid ——19.

“None of these cases are admitted in hospital, they are self-isolating at home as they presented with mild symptoms,” said the premier.

There are also two positive patients in the province who work and were tested in the Free State. One of these is from Boshof and was admitted at Gariep Medi-Clinic. The patient has been discharged after recovery, said the premier. The second is being monitored in self-isolation in De Aar.

Tracer teams have traced contacts of confirmed cased to contain the spread of the virus, the premier said.

“All contacts that are close to confirmed cases have been traced and are monitored daily.”